Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US President's Tariff Tirade: Brazil pushes back, India soft-pedals

Lula resists Trump as Modi seeks to ink trade deal
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 01:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 01:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesBrazilUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us