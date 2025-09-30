Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

8 properties linked to cleric Tauqeer Raza identified for demolition in strife-hit Bareilly

"Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken as per rules," BDA Vice-Chairman Dr Manikandan A said.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 10:53 IST
India NewsBareilly

Follow us on :

Follow Us