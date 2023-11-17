Abducted by leopard, boy found dead, mutilated in forest in UP

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh: The mutilated body of an eight-year-old boy, who was taken away by a leopard in Belwa village of Sohelwa forest area, was found in the bushes here, forest department said on Friday.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Singh has ordering the combing of the forest to catch the leopard. The forest department has deployed four teams for the purpose.

On Thursday evening, Jagdamba Prasad's son Vikas was sitting outside his house in Belwa village of Tulsipur tehsil when a leopard, hiding in the bushes, picked him in its jaws and ran away into the forest even as the villagers chased it upon hearing the screams of the boy, forest department said.