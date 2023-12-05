JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC stays criminal proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary

A petition challenging the charge sheet as well as the entire proceedings was filed by Akhilesh Yadav and others.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 10:33 IST

Follow Us

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed criminal proceedings initiated by a local court against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for alleged violation of model code and Covid norms in 2022.

Justice Raj Veer Singh, while staying the proceedings, asked the state counsel to file a reply and fixed February 3, 2024 for next hearing in the case.

An FIR was filed against the two at Dadri police station in Greater Noida in 2022.

A petition challenging the charge sheet as well as the entire proceedings was filed by Akhilesh Yadav and others.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 10:33 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavAllahabad High CourtJayant Chaudhary

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT