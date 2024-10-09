Assailants shoot at eatery operator in UP's Sultanpur, victim succumbs in hospital

<p>Sultanpur: A fast food joint operator died after he was shot at allegedly by three bike-borne persons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Sultanpur, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Santram Agrahari (45), who used to run a fast food shop in Dostpur in the Gausinghpur area, was shot at near the Motigarpur turn on Tuesday night, they said.</p>.<p>The victim was rushed in a critical condition to a hospital from where he was referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where he died during treatment Tuesday late night, they added.</p>.Uttar Pradesh's anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women in Hathras.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said a case has been lodged based on a complaint by the deceased's family.</p>.<p>Singh said prima facie it appeared that Agrahari was allegedly killed due to personal enmity.</p>.<p>Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the ASP added. </p>