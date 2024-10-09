Home
Assailants shoot at eatery operator in UP's Sultanpur, victim succumbs in hospital

Police said prima facie it appeared that the victim SantramAgrahari was allegedly killed due to personal enmity.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 06:00 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 06:00 IST
