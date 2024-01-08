BJP offers olive branch to BSP amid Maya-Akhilesh verbal duel

Lucknow: In a significant political development ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP hinted at building bridges with the BSP amid a sharp verbal duel between BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Mayawati had urged the state government to provide her party an alternative space for BSP office in the state capital, citing threat arising out of the construction of the flyover near the existing office that was built during the SP regime. In response, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the state government was committed to ensure safety of Mayawati.

''Mayawati is former CM of UP and president of BSP [so] we are committed to ensure her safety. SP has always been anti-Dalit. SP leaders would have harmed her during the Guest House incident but BJP fought for her security,'' Maurya said. He was referring to the 1995 attack on Mayawati and other BSP leaders when the party withdrew its support to the then Mulayam Singh Yadav government in the state.