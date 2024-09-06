Boy injured in fresh wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Sangam Lal's mother Phoolmati told PTI, "The child was playing near the door of the house. Then the wolf knocked him down and injured him. As soon as the wolf knocked him down, the child started screaming. When we all heard the scream, we ran shouting. Hearing the noise, the wolf left the child and ran away. We all have seen the wolf running away." The local medical college's principal Dr Sanjay Khatri said that the child was attacked from behind by the wolf.