Boy kills 7-year-old sister over her 'behaviour' of 'fake' complaining to parents in Uttar Pradesh: Report

In a tragic incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, a 14-year-old boy strangled his 7-year-old sister for her "behaviour" he did not like.
According to a report by The Times Of India, the boy killed his sister by strangling her with a scarf and later dumped her body.
According to the SHO of Binauli, the boy was upset over his sister taking false complaints about him to their parents. She would often make 'fake' complaint that her brother was beating her, for which he would be scolded.
To teach his sister a 'lesson' he planned out the scene and took her to a secluded place while they were going for studies, and proceeded to kill.
Suspecting this to be a kidnapping case, the parents filed a complaint with the police. During the investigation, the boy narrated a story saying that while they were on their way to a local madrassa, his sister felt unwell, so she left.
However, after the police investigated the case, and checked the CCTV footage, they confirmed that the brother had killed his sister. In the footage, he was seen constantly visiting the area where he killed her.
According to the publication, the SHO also informed that both the kids were adopted.
The boy will now be sent to a juvenile home.
Published 07 June 2024, 09:19 IST