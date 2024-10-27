Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Cop, others booked after man dies in police custody in Lucknow

Mohit Kumar (30), arrested in connection with a case on Saturday, died at a hospital while in custody. His family members alleged police brutality as the cause of his death, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeLucknowUP PolicePolice Brutalitycustodial death

Follow us on :

Follow Us