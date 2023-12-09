JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Death toll in wall collapse during pre-wedding function in Uttar Pradesh rises to 7

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all the injured while directing officials to ensure free medical facilities to all the injured.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 10:56 IST

Mau, Uttar Pradesh: The death toll in the wall collapse during a pre-wedding function in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh rose to seven with three more persons succumbing to injuries, a senior official said on Saturday. Twenty-one people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Three women and a child had lost their lives after a wall suddenly collapsed on them on Friday.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that during a pre-wedding function, an adjacent wall collapsed on Friday. Five women and two children have died in the incident and 21 others are undergoing treatment.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that during a pre-wedding function, an adjacent wall collapsed on Friday. Five women and two children have died in the incident and 21 others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Sharma (42), Meera (36), Pooja (35), Chanda Devi (30), Sushila (52), Anviya (4) and Madhav (8).

(Published 09 December 2023, 10:56 IST)
