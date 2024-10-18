Driver killed, 13 injured in bus accident in UP's Bhadohi

<p>Bhadohi (UP): A Uttar Pradesh roadways bus driver was killed and 13 passengers injured when the speeding vehicle rammed into a trailer truck on the Varanasi-Prayagraj national highway on Friday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred near Maharajganj over bridge of Aurai area early Friday when the bus was en route to Prayagraj from Varanasi, Aurai Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.</p><p>The bus driver allegedly dozed off leading to the collision with the truck carrying heavy iron sheets ahead of the bus, Chauhan said.</p>.23 passengers injured as bus hits heavy vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.<p>He said that due to the sudden collision most passengers started screaming as they were asleep.</p><p>According to Chauhan, of the 32 passengers, 13 injured were taken to the nearby community health centre. Among the injured five were referred to the district hospital in a critical condition during which the bus driver, Ram Vishal (40) hailing from Lodipur in Hamirpur district, succumbed to his injuries, the CO said.</p><p>The body has been sent for post mortem and the other passengers of the bus have been sent to their respective destinations by another bus, he added . </p>