uttar pradesh

Driver killed, 13 injured in bus accident in UP's Bhadohi

The bus driver allegedly dozed off leading to the collision with the truck carrying heavy iron sheets ahead of the bus.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 09:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh

