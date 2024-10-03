Home
Fake news of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head's death goes viral on social media, temple body clarifies

The official X account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra also clarified that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is in good health and the much-circulated post is misleading and false.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:41 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 13:41 IST
