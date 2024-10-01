Home
Fight over temple donation box ends a man's life in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan suspended nine policemen, including a sub-inspector, in the wake of the incident. Four people have also been arrested in connection with the death, he said.
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 14:14 IST

