Fight over temple donation box ends a man's life in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

<p>Mirzapur: A 30-year-old man died of gunshot wounds he suffered during a clash between two groups over the breaking of a donation box of a temple in Gursandi village in Dehat area on Tuesday, police said.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Abhinandan suspended nine policemen, including a sub-inspector, in the wake of the incident. Four people have also been arrested in connection with the death, he said.</p><p>Shravan Pandey died of bullet injuries and two others got wounded when one Srinarain Dubey alias Gabbar opened fire in a fight over the donation box of Hanuman temple, the officer said.</p><p>On Tuesday morning, Shravan's father Kripa Shankar Pandey had given a complaint in connection with the temple's donation box.</p><p>When he returned, the rival factions got into a fight and Gabbar opened fire, killing his son. </p>