Four killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 11:25 IST
Ghazipur (UP): A bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Musepur village of the district early Monday, leaving four people dead and 32 injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Bhojpur district of Bihar from Ayodhya when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

Those killed have been identified as bus driver Ramnivas (45), Kamala Devi (65), Vinod Singh (38) and Sunita Singh (48).

Apart from them, 32 people have been admitted to hospitals in Ghazipur and Mau.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Published 10 June 2024, 11:25 IST
