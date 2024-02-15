Gyanvapi Highlights: Allahabad HC reserves verdict in mosque's south cellar possession case
Allahabad High Court reserved its judgement the 'Vyas Tehkhana' possession case. Today, Muslim counsel questioned the authority of the District Magistrate and the credibility of the plaintiff's suit, the Hindu side defended those arguments and also claimed that Muslims never offered namaz in the mosque's tehkhana. Muslim counsel also presented a 'Times of India' copy showing District Magistrate performing duties at the tehkhana. Hindu counsel argued that the plaintiff's side has always been in possession of the south cellar and nobody has ever objected to the said claim. Thank you for following the updates with DH, stay tuned for the verdict.
DM has to act as per guidance of the board of trustees, argues Naqvi
05:4915 Feb 2024
Vishnu Shankar Jain argues for the plaintiff
05:5215 Feb 2024
Allahabad HC reserves verdict
05:5215 Feb 2024
05:5115 Feb 2024
Judge asks Muslim counsel if he offers namaz in the mosque
"Yes lordship. No issues there", Naqvi responded.
05:4915 Feb 2024
Muslim side presents TOI copy showing DM performing the duties facilitating darshan in Tehkhana
"One aspect is left. We had filed the amendment application in which we have annexed a copy of Times of India, wherein a news item was published showing DM performing the duties to facilitate darshan in Tehkhana", counsel said.
05:4915 Feb 2024
Hindu side in possession of the Tehkhana till date, nobody refuted claim
05:4915 Feb 2024
Naqvi's arguments are on a different footing, Justice Agrawal responds to Jain
"But Mr. Naqvi's arguments are on a different footing, he says that he was granted receiver as being a member of the board of trustees", he said.
Jain replied saying, " I understand, but the DM is taking action according to the directions of the court."
05:4915 Feb 2024
DM directed to make arrangements for Wuzu, argues Jain
"The DM has been directed to make arrangements for Wuzu. And I must point out, during the month of Ramzan, they had gone to SC that proper arrangements were not made. The DM was directed again to make proper arrangements", he said.
05:4915 Feb 2024
Jain argues that in the area where 'Shivalingam' was found, SC appointed DM as the custodian of that area.
05:4915 Feb 2024
Jain argues that the order passed were 'impartial'
Naqvi responded saying, "someone will win and someone will lose. But this is partial."
05:4915 Feb 2024
Vishnu Shankar Jain argues for the plaintiff
"Because arguments were made that the order cannot be passed on the date of retirement, I am passing on judgments of SC and HC, which were passed on the date of retirement of the concerned Judge", he said.
05:3515 Feb 2024
DM can't work impartially as a receiver appointed by court, argues Naqvi
"As a receiver, he was to act impartially. The Board of Trustees are claiming different things, how will he resolve the dispute while acting as a receiver appointed by the court? In that situation, he cannot work impartially. If he is not impartial, then it will prejudice the cause of either the plaintiff or defendant", he said.