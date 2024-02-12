Gyanvapi Row Updates: Admitted fact that no puja held in cellar after 1993, argues Muslim counsel

The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. Counsel for the Muslim side, Puneet Gupta said that it is an 'admitted fact' that no puja was held in the cellar after 1993. Gupta also argued that there 'must be a cogent reason' for the changing status quo of the court after 30 years, and that after the January 17 application, the judge had become a functus officio. In the previous hearing, the Hindu counsel stated that prayers had been held in the mosque cellar once a year since 1993 while the Muslim counsel refuted this saying that the cellar was being used as a storeroom. The matter has been brought before the Allahabad HC after the Varanasi court allowed the Hindu side to pray in the mosque basement. Track the latest updates on Gyanvapi hearing only with DH!