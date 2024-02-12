Gyanvapi Row Updates: Admitted fact that no puja held in cellar after 1993, argues Muslim counsel
The Allahabad High Court resumed hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. Counsel for the Muslim side, Puneet Gupta said that it is an 'admitted fact' that no puja was held in the cellar after 1993. Gupta also argued that there 'must be a cogent reason' for the changing status quo of the court after 30 years, and that after the January 17 application, the judge had become a functus officio. In the previous hearing, the Hindu counsel stated that prayers had been held in the mosque cellar once a year since 1993 while the Muslim counsel refuted this saying that the cellar was being used as a storeroom. The matter has been brought before the Allahabad HC after the Varanasi court allowed the Hindu side to pray in the mosque basement. Track the latest updates on Gyanvapi hearing only with DH!
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 05:12 IST
05:0912 Feb 2024
The District Judge had become functus officio once the Jan 17 application was allowed: Gupta
04:4612 Feb 2024
The court by reiterating the order of 17th Jan, granted a mandatory injunction, says Gupta
04:4612 Feb 2024
Admitted fact that since 1993 there has been no puja in tehkhana, says Puneet Gupta advocating for the Muslim side
"Prayer A was allowed and Prayer B was modified. Koi clerical mistake hoti to change kar dete (on 31st January), but the District Judge changed the entire order", he argued.
"By giving the relief, the District Judge virtually allowed the prayer of the plaint. You made an oral mention before the court", he argued.
"If after 30 years the Court is appointing a receiver and changing status quo, there must be some cogent reason", he said
Muslim side questioned the presence of the AG in the court room and now-retired judge's Jan 31 order allowing Hindus to pray in the mosque cellar
Muslim counsel refuted Hindu side's claim saying that the cellar was being used as a storeroom
On February 7, Hindu counsel stadte that prayers had been held in the mosque cellar once a year since 1993
The Gyanvapi mosque cellar hearing was postponed on February 7 Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal
(Published 12 February 2024, 04:22 IST)