Hathras Stampede Case Highlights: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe, asks petitioner to move High Court
Hello readers! The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are 'disturbing' but the high courts are equipped to deal with such cases. 'Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed,' the bench said. That is all for today, stay tuned to Deccan Herald for latest news updates.
Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe, asks petitioner to move High Court
06:43 12 Jul 2024
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are “disturbing” but the high courts are equipped to deal with such cases.
06:43 12 Jul 2024
06:43 12 Jul 2024
06:43 12 Jul 2024
"Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed," the bench said.
06:03 12 Jul 2024
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court.
05:30 12 Jul 2024
RECAP | Here is what happened in Hathras
The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on July 2 left 121 people dead.
Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.
05:30 12 Jul 2024
The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the incident and to initiate legal action against the authorities, officials and others for their negligent conduct.
It has sought the apex court's direction to the states to issue guidelines to prevent stampede or other incidents for the safety of the public in organising any religious or other events where a large number of people gathe