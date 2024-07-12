Hathras Stampede Case Highlights: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe, asks petitioner to move High Court

The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on July 2 left 121 people dead.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.