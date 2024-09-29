'Height of political cruelty': Akhilesh slams UP govt as illegal structures razed in Farrukhabad

Sharing a 17-second video on X in which bulldozers could be seen in action, SP chief Yadav said in Hindi, "This is the ugly face of BJP politics full of revenge. BJP gets happiness in demolishing settled houses. Those who have not settled their own houses, I don't know what revenge they take for by demolishing the houses of others. With every falling house, BJP also falls even lower."

He further wrote, "For Amritkaal's information: Today, in village Ukhra of Amritpur assembly constituency of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha (constituency), by running bulldozers on the houses of 25 poor families settled for years, who knows how many old people, sick people were rendered homeless in the rains. This is the height of political cruelty." While hearing a batch of pleas against bulldozer actions in various states, the Supreme Court on September 17 passed an interim order that no demolition of properties should take place in the country without its permission.