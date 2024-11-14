Hindus should not go to 'dargahs', says BJP's UP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar

<p>Baghpat: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has urged Hindus to avoid paying obeisance at 'dargah' and recommended checking "suspicious" people entering temples.</p><p>A video clip of Gurjar purportedly making the remark has been circulated widely on social media.</p>.Miscreants desecrate Dargah in K'buragi village.<p>Speaking to reporters in Chhaprauli on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday night, the legislator from Ghaziabad's Loni constituency said, "Hindus should not go to 'dargahs'. Jihadis who oppressed women are buried there".</p><p>"They are buried there, their bodies decaying with worms. It's unfortunate if anyone is bowing their heads there," he said.</p><p>Gurjar also claimed that people in Arab countries worship Lord Shiva and said that even "Maulvis will one day perform Lord Mahadev's rituals."</p><p>Moreover, the MLA recommended checking "suspicious" individuals entering temples.</p>