Hindus should not go to 'dargahs', says BJP's UP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar

The Loni MLA also claimed that people in Arab countries worship Lord Shiva and said that even "Maulvis will one day perform Lord Mahadev's rituals."
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:47 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshHindusDargah

