Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Jhansi hospital fire: NHRC issues notice to UP govt over 'negligence'

The fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday, possibly due to an electrical short circuit. While 10 newborns died in the fire, 16 others remain critically injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 13:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNHRCJhansi

Follow us on :

Follow Us