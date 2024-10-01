Home
uttar pradesh

Kerala Express rolls over broken track near Jhansi, emergency brake prevents possible mishap

The train, which was running behind schedule, had left Bina station in Madhya Pradesh and came to a halt just before Jhansi station in UP.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:10 IST

India NewsKeralaUttar PradeshJhansiIndian Railway

