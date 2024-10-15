Leopard found dead in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Pilibhit (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A female leopard was found dead on Tuesday in the Haripur range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and is suspected that the animal died after a fight with a tiger, forest department officials said. A forest department patrolling team that found the leopard's body informed higher officials about it. They reached the spot and started an investigation, officials said.</p>.<p>The body of the leopard has been sent for the postmortem.</p>.<p>Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Manish Singh said, "In the preliminary investigation, tiger footprints were found, so it seems that she died in a fight with a tiger. Postmortem report will reveal more details." He said investigation revealed that there are many tiger footprints around the spot, and it is feared that the female leopard died in a fight with a tiger. </p>