Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man accused of raping minor granted bail after he promises to marry her, take care of newborn child in UP

The man allegedly deceived the girl, aged about 15 years, and established physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage, according to the prosecution.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrimes against women

Follow us on :

Follow Us