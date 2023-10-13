Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Mahendra Singh.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 04:48 IST

Follow Us

A court here has sentenced an 80-year-old man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case registered close to half a century ago, a government advocate said on Friday.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Mahendra Singh.

Additional district government counsel Narayan Saxena Friday said that Meera Devi, a resident of the district had on September 14, 1974, filed a complaint, accusing Mahendra Singh of shooting her mother dead.

At the time of the incident, Narkhi was a part of Agra district. The case was later transferred to the Firozabad court.

Saxena said Additional District and Sessions Judge Jitendra Gupta on Thursday sentenced Mahendra to life imprisonment and said that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to spend an additional year in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 04:48 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT