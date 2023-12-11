JOIN US
Man hacked to death in UP's Amethi

Last Updated 11 December 2023, 07:14 IST

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: A 55-year-old man was hacked to death by some unidentified men in the Munshiganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Ramdepur village on Sunday night. Ram Sajivan (55) and his sister-in-law Dhanraji (58) were attacked by some persons when they were sleeping outside Sajivan’s house, Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where Sajivan died while Dhanraji was referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

(Published 11 December 2023, 07:14 IST)
