uttar pradesh

Man rapes 14-year-old intellectually disabled girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and he was arrested on Saturday.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 09:12 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, police said on Saturday.

SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said that in the complaint given to the police by the girl's family, it was alleged that the accused, who also belongs to the same village, took her to a nearby field on Friday in a village under the Titawi police station area, where she was raped.

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against accused Sachin under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and he was arrested on Saturday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Bansal added.

(Published 30 March 2024, 09:12 IST)
