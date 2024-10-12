Mathura local body official arrested for allegedly molesting two minor girls

<p>Mathura, UP: A senior official with the Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam has been arrested on charges of child molestation following allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two minor girls, officials said.</p>.<p>"Executive engineer Mod Narayan Jha was arrested on Thursday after a complaint was filed by the president of a colony association, where the incident occurred. The FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said SP City Arvind Kumar on Friday.</p>.<p>The alleged incident took place in a park within the colony, prompting local residents, including women and girls, to protest outside the officer's residence.</p>.Teenage girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested.<p>The accused was living in a portion of the house owned by the city Mayor, Vinod Agrawal, who has denied any personal connection to the accused.</p>.<p>The mayor has condemned the politicisation of the issue and expressed support for the victims.</p>.<p>However, the Congress party has criticised the mayor, accusing him of protecting the accused official. Local Congress leaders staged a protest in Mathura, burning an effigy of the mayor on Friday.</p>.<p>Municipal Commissioner Shashank Chaudhary has stated that he has reported the matter to the government. Further investigations into the case are going on. </p>