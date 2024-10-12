Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mathura local body official arrested for allegedly molesting two minor girls

The alleged incident took place in a park within the colony, prompting local residents, including women and girls, to protest outside the officer's residence.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 20:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 20:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us