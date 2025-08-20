<p>Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh lawyer Archana Tewari, who had been missing for the past 12 days, was found on Tuesday night near Palian Kala, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on the Nepal border.</p><p>According to the police sources, a police team from MP, which traced Archana, took her to Bhopal on Wednesday.</p> .<p>Some reports claimed that she was recovered from Dhangadhi Airport in Nepal. Dhangarhi was situated on the Indo-Nepal border.</p><p>Archana went missing while on way to her home town of Katni in MP from Indore by Narmada Express train 12 days back. A massive search was launched to trace Archana, who was a practicing lawyer in the MP High Court and was preparing for judicial services examination.</p><p>Sources said that Archana’s location was revealed after she accessed her Instagram account. She also reportedly spoke to her mother and informed her about her location.</p> .<p>Archana’s last location was traced near Bhopal railway station. The investigations also revealed that her train ticket was booked by a cop who was posted in Gwalior in MP.</p><p>The cop was detained and quizzed by the police.</p><p>The police refused to divulge information about the investigations and said that her statement would be recorded after she reached Bhopal. </p><p>It was not clear how Archana reached Dhangarhi and whether any other person was also with him when she was found.</p>