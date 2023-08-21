Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Shah

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fondly remembered Singh on the occasion.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 10:27 IST

Follow Us

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's dream by paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a function in Aligarh to mark Singh's death anniversary, Shah told BJP workers that winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections would be a true tribute to 'Babuji' (Kalyan Singh).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fondly remembered Singh on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 10:27 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathKalyan Singh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT