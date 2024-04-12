Mother used torture to suppress daughter's repeated rape by male friend who also abused her son: Report

A woman from UP's Ghazabad, along with a male friend of hers, has been arrested in connection to repeated torture over the former's 10-year-old daughter by the duo.
The 10-year-old daughter of the arrested woman was repeatedly raped by the aforementioned male friend, who had also sexually abused her 13-year-old brother, a NDTV report has revealed.
The mother used to torture her daughter in order to suppress the multiple rapes by her friend, the publication reported.
Unable to bear the torture, the girl chose to leave her home, and was later found in Delhi. After being brought to the Delhi Police, the girl was put under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, and her medical tests have confirmed the rape.
The child informed officials that she decided to run away from home after she got to know that her mother, who had been into prostitution since her father's death, also wanted to push her into the same trade.
The family was living with the woman's parents after her husband passed away last year, the child informed authorities.
The publication quoted Bhaskar Sharma, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni), as saying, "The girl has identified her rapist as Raju, a resident of Delhi. The mother had not filed a missing complaint even after she went missing on January 20. The child said her mother and Raju would torture her to cover up the crime and would threaten her using pliers to make sure she did not tell anybody about it."
The official also told the publication that a case was first registered by the Delhi Police and later, on April 9, at the Loni Border Police Station. He added that the victim was so afraid of Raju that she had at first said that she was raped by her stepfather.
