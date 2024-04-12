Mother used torture to suppress daughter's repeated rape by male friend who also abused her son: Report

The child informed officials that she decided to run away from home after she got to know that her mother, who had been into prostitution since her father's death, also wanted to push her into the same trade.

The family was living with the woman's parents after her husband passed away last year, the child informed authorities.

The publication quoted Bhaskar Sharma, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni), as saying, "The girl has identified her rapist as Raju, a resident of Delhi. The mother had not filed a missing complaint even after she went missing on January 20. The child said her mother and Raju would torture her to cover up the crime and would threaten her using pliers to make sure she did not tell anybody about it."

The official also told the publication that a case was first registered by the Delhi Police and later, on April 9, at the Loni Border Police Station. He added that the victim was so afraid of Raju that she had at first said that she was raped by her stepfather.