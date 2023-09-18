Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Newly elected Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh takes oath in Uttar Pradesh

According to an official of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 10:01 IST

Follow Us

Newly elected MLA from the Ghosi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district Sudhakar Singh was on Monday administered the oath of membership of the legislative assembly.

According to an official of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath.

National general secretary of the Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel and senior party leader Rajendra Chaudhary were also present.

Singh defeated the BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan in the Ghosi bypoll by a margin of over 42,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after Chauhan, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, quit the SP and joined the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 10:01 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyBypollsGhosi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT