Overconfidence hurt BJP's hopes in Lok Sabha polls: Adityanath at party meeting

Addressing party workers, he said "When you were in the opposition, you used to fight for the issues of the people. When you were in government, you saw the security environment in UP. Remember, roads used to be empty during Muharram, and today, it is being held without attracting any attention." Praising the law and order in the state, Adityanath said, "After the 2022 (UP Assembly) elections, the opposition started jumping around and resorted to violence. But with your support in our government's 'Mafia-free UP' campaign, we succeeded in freeing the state from goons and mafia."