People mistaking aeroplane lights for drones: Amethi admin on alleged drone sightings

To educate the public and curb the spread of misinformation, local police stations are holding meetings with community leaders, public representatives, religious figures, and villagers.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 13:50 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 13:50 IST
