JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM Modi announces scheme to install rooftop solar panels in 1 crore homes

He posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials here following his return from Ayodhya where he attended the consecration ceremony.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 15:04 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Asserting that the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya strengthened his resolve to have rooftop solar panels at people's houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of a scheme under which one crore homes will have this power source.

"I have taken my first decision after returning from Ayodhya that our government will launch 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna' with the aim to install rooftop solar systems in one crore houses," Modi said on X.

He posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials here following his return from Ayodhya where he attended the consecration ceremony.

Devotees across the world always draw energy from the light of 'suryavanshi' Lord Ram, he said.

The scheme, he said, will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and the middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 15:04 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra ModiSolar Panels

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT