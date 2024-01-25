PM Modi unveils multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched development projects worth more than Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Modi inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.