Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM's 75th birthday: Milk offered to Ganga at Varanasi ghat for Modi's long life and nation's prosperity

Fruits were distributed in hospitals, orphanages and old-age homes, while a special Ganga 'aarti' is scheduled for 5:45 pm at Namo Ghat.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsVaranasiNarendra ModiMilk

Follow us on :

Follow Us