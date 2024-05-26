President Murmu condoles loss of lives in UP bus accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday grieved the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 11 devotees headed to Uttarakhand's Purnagiri temple were killed and 10 seriously injured when a dumper truck overturned on their bus, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday at Hajiyapur in the Khutar area where the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple, the officer said.

As the devotees from Sitapur waited inside the bus, a dumper truck carrying gravel lost control and overturned on it, he said.

"The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is very sad. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.