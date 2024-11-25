Home
Priest's charred body found at Gorakhpur temple

The deceased was identified as Ganga Das, 95, who had been sleeping in the temple's veranda at the time of the incident in the Gulriha area of Gorakhpur district, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 15:21 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 15:21 IST
