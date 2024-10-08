Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Protests in AMU, several parts of UP against Narsinghanand's remarks; arrests in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad for violence

'Why Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer justice was not implemented under the zero-tolerance policy against the Mahant who made the hateful statement,' one Samajwadi Party MP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 22:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 22:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshProtestsGhaziabadSaharanpurseerAMUControversial comment

Follow us on :

Follow Us