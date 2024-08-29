Rahul Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks arrest of main accused in Dalit man's killing

"The family members informed me about the incident and told me that out of the seven named accused in the incident, six have been arrested, but the main accused Vishal has not been arrested yet.

"It was also brought to my notice by the family members and other villagers that Vishal Singh enjoys political protection, due to which he is not being arrested," Gandhi said in his letter in Hindi dated August 26.

After meeting the victim's family, Gandhi said, he met the district magistrate and superintendent of police and talked to them about the incident and informed them about the seriousness of the matter.

"Even after two weeks of the incident, the main accused has not been arrested yet, due to which the victim's family and the local Dalit community are forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Also, a very poor, exploited, Dalit family is being denied justice," the former Congress chief said.

"Therefore, you are requested to get the main accused arrested as soon as possible so that the victim's family can get justice. Please inform me about the action taken in this regard," Gandhi said in his communication to Adityanath.