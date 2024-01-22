Ram temple will witness rise of a magnificent India: PM Modi

The prime minister told the gathering he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum. 'The construction of Ram Mandi has filled people with a new energy.' People will remember this date, this moment even after thousands of years, he said. 'It is Ram's supreme blessing that we are witnessing it.' While many countries have at times plunged into more difficulties in an attempt to untangle old historical knots, Indian society has shown its maturity by resolving the dispute with such maturity and amity, he said.