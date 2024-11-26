Home
Robots to boost fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh

Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan said that three robotic fire tenders, weighing 20-25 kilograms each, will be used to reach areas inaccessible to personnel.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 08:57 IST
