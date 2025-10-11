Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account suspended

According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's account with more than eight million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 18:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 18:39 IST
India NewsFacebookAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us