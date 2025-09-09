Menu
Several devotees injured after temple wall collapse in Agra

The incident happened when one of the walls of the 118-year old temple collapsed trapping the devotees under the debris.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 18:37 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshwall collapse

