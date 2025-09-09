<p>Lucknow: Many devotees were injured while some reportedly fell in the swollen Yamuna river after the wall of the famous Balkeshwar Temple in Agra collapsed on Monday evening.</p><p>According to the reports, the incident happened when one of the walls of the 118-year old temple collapsed trapping the devotees under the debris. Some devotees also reportedly fell in the Yamuna river on the bank of which the temple was situated.</p><p>The officials, however, have not so far confirmed reports that some devotees might have fallen into the river.</p><p>Eye witness reports said that there was complete chaos inside the temple after the incident as people shouted for help.</p><p>Senior police and civil officials reached the spot immediately and rescue operations were launched. Teams of NDRF have also reached there and launched rescue operations. The injured were rushed to the hospital.</p>.Three workers dead, one injured in wall collapse in Indore.<p>Reports said that divers were pressed into service to trace the missing people though the officials said that it was not clear if any one had indeed fallen into the river.</p><p>The officials said that no one was reported to be missing.</p><p>A senior official said in Agra that many devotees were safely taken out from under the debris and search was on for others.</p><p>The temple premises were sealed by the police and ambulances were seen carrying the injured to the hospital.</p><p>The Balkeshwar Temple where the deity of goddess Laxmi was installed was said to be 118 year old and very popular among the devotees.</p>