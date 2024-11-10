Home
Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others arrested in Baba Siddique murder case from UP

The four others, namely Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, have been arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal.
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 15:36 IST

