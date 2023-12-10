JOIN US
Shop owner rapes minor girl in UP's Bhadohi, arrested

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday when the girl had gone to buy something from the accused Raju Jaiswal's shop.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 03:57 IST

Bhadohi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the 19-year-old owner of a shop in the City area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday when the girl had gone to buy something from the accused Raju Jaiswal's shop, they said.

Jaiswal allegedly took her to a godown and raped her, the police added.

The accused was arrested late on Saturday following the registration of an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act, City SHO Brijesh Singh said.

(Published 10 December 2023, 03:57 IST)
