SP leader fined Rs 54 lakh for stealing electricity in UP's Sambhal

The case against Firoz Khan was registered on October 20 in Sambhal, Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam of the power department said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:07 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshUP

