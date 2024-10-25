SP leader fined Rs 54 lakh for stealing electricity in UP's Sambhal

<p>Sambhal (UP): The Uttar Pradesh power department has fined a former district president of the Samajwadi Party Rs 54 lakh in connection with an electricity theft case, an official said on Friday.</p><p>The case against Firoz Khan was registered on October 20 in Sambhal, Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam of the power department said.</p><p>"During an inspection on October 20 in Pakka Bagh, Hayatnagar, electricity theft was detected at Firoz Khan's private office," he said.</p>.UP bypolls: BJP bets on Dalit, OBC support to counter SP's 'PDA' formula.<p>Consequently, an FIR was filed against Khan under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at the Anti-Power Theft Police Station, he said.</p><p>"The investigation revealed there had been no metre installed since 2012, and there was no valid electricity connection. After approval of the inspection report, a penalty of Rs 54 lakh has been imposed," Gautam said.</p><p>Khan has been sent a notice to present his case within 15 days.</p>.<p>"I have a generator, which is the source of electricity," Khan had told PTI on October 21.</p><p>"This case has been filed due to political motives to entangle me under false charges," he said.</p>