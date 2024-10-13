Home
Stay united by eliminating untouchability, says CM Adityanath during Lord Ram's coronation ceremony

'When we remain united, we will remain safe. If we stay united by eliminating untouchability, then we will be able to protect ourselves and the nation as well,' Yogi said in his address.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:04 IST

