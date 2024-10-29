Two empty train coaches derail during shunting in UP's Pratapgarh

<p>Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh: Two empty train coaches derailed during a shunting operation near the Maa Belha Devi Dham railway junction here on Tuesday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>They said the Jail Road crossing gate near the station remained blocked for about six hours due to this, causing inconvenience to the people.</p>.Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt.<p>Station Superintendent Shamim Ahmed said a 12-coach train was being put on shunting around 5:30 am when two of its coaches derailed.</p>.<p>He said train movement continued on the adjacent track, while the crossing remained closed for about six hours.</p>.<p>The coaches were brought back on track around 11:15 am and the crossing was opened, the superintendent added. </p>