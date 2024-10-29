Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two empty train coaches derail during shunting in UP's Pratapgarh

Station Superintendent Shamim Ahmed said that train movement continued on the adjacent track, while the crossing remained closed for about six hours.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us