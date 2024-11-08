Home
Unidentified woman's body found hanging from pole near railway station in UP's Amethi

The woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting it could be a case of suicide, a police official said, adding a pair of slippers was also found near the site.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 04:22 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 04:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAmethi

