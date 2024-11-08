Unidentified woman's body found hanging from pole near railway station in UP's Amethi

<p>Amethi (UP): The body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near the Musafirkhana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting it could be a case of suicide, a police official said, adding a pair of slippers was also found near the site.</p>.Bihar: Bodies of woman, three children found hanging inside hut.<p>"The woman's body was found hanging near the Musafirkhana railway station. We have sent it for post-mortem and are taking steps for identification through social media and other sources," Station House Officer Vivek Singh said.</p>.<p>When asked about involving the railway police in the post-mortem process, Singh said, "We notified the railway police, but after waiting for a considerable time without any response, the Musafirkhana police proceeded with the post-mortem." </p>